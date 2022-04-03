Brokerages Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.96 Billion

Brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.14 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $4.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $24.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $25.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.34 billion to $23.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.13. 2,040,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after acquiring an additional 397,354 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,588,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,690,000 after acquiring an additional 77,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,612,000 after acquiring an additional 115,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,940,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

