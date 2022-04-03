Brokerages Expect Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.72. Cango had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

Cango stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.63. 78,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,798. The company has a market cap of $394.17 million, a P/E ratio of -262.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cango by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cango by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cango by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cango by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cango (Get Rating)

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.