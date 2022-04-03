Brokerages Expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.30. Guess? reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GES shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at $24,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Guess? by 4,938.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 829,695 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at $17,031,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at $12,661,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at $11,512,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Guess? has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

