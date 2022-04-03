Brokerages Expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Announce -$1.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.66) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover I-Mab.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMAB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,803,000 after purchasing an additional 572,142 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,346,000 after purchasing an additional 200,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,024,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 93,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of I-Mab stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,299. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

