Brokerages Expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Announce -$1.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.66) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover I-Mab.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMAB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.
Shares of I-Mab stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,299. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $85.40.
I-Mab Company Profile
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
