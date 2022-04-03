Brokerages Expect Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.76. Park National posted earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park National will report full-year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park National.

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PRK opened at $131.07 on Thursday. Park National has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $145.33.

About Park National (Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park National (PRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.