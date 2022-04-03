Brokerages Expect QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.71. QIAGEN posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QIAGEN.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:QGEN traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,250. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $41.32 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

