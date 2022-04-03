Brokerages Expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $625.08 Million

Analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) to report sales of $625.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $646.89 million and the lowest is $595.07 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $553.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on VNTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Venator Materials by 967.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000.

VNTR remained flat at $$1.78 during trading on Thursday. 135,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

