Brokerages Expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380.73 Million

Analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) will post sales of $380.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $384.28 million and the lowest is $377.18 million. Vivint Smart Home reported sales of $343.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.46 million.

VVNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 539,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVNT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 418,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,832. Vivint Smart Home has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

