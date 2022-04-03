Brokerages Set Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Target Price at $142.20

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADEVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 107.00 to 106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 155.00 to 125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

Adevinta ASA stock remained flat at $$9.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.