Brokerages Set Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) PT at $214.86

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.86.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of AMG opened at $144.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day moving average of $155.39. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

