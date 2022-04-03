Brokerages Set Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT at $6.12

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.12.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ARDX stock remained flat at $$1.07 during midday trading on Friday. 1,793,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,964. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $139.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.74.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,566.45% and a negative return on equity of 153.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 249.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 28,212 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

