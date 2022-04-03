Brokerages Set Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) PT at $1,419.00

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,350.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on EENEF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Electrocomponents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,350 ($17.68) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

EENEF stock remained flat at $$13.95 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

