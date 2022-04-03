Brokerages Set Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Target Price at $9.63

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of FBIO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,068. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.32.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 94.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 236,198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

