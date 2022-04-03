Brokerages Set Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Price Target at $28.50

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

LAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:LAND traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,905. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -132.20, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently -186.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,371,000 after acquiring an additional 341,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 104,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,107,000 after acquiring an additional 108,736 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 58.2% in the third quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 200,123 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 51.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 139,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

