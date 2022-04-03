Brokerages Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Target Price at $137.86

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $95,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.19. 252,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.65. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

