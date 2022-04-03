Brokerages Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Target Price at $37.50

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

HCCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCCI traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,923. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $720.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.97 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

