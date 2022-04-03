Brokerages Set Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Target Price at $23.11

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

MCW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $36,539.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,896 shares of company stock worth $463,919.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,380,000 after buying an additional 2,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,145,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,969,000. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCW traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. 1,386,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,556. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Mister Car Wash (Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.