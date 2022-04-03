Brokerages Set Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Price Target at $96.00

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCBS shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nicolet Bankshares stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.44. The company had a trading volume of 52,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,108. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NCBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.39. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $69.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $506,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,663 shares of company stock valued at $978,756 in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 921,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,032,000 after acquiring an additional 88,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,051,000 after purchasing an additional 110,940 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 141,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

