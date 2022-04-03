Brokerages Set One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Target Price at $35.67

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.40. 43,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. One Liberty Properties has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 46.96%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

