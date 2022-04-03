Brokerages Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Target Price at $43.26

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.58.

A number of analysts have commented on SLB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.69. 12,210,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,638,791. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

