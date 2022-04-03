Brokerages Set Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Target Price at $56.00

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signify from €55.00 ($60.44) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PHPPY opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. Signify has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $35.70.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

