Brokerages Set Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) PT at $19.75

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEOAY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. AlphaValue raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Danske raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

SEOAY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $21.65.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 12.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.4958 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

