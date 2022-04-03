Brokerages Set Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) PT at $36.25

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cross Research raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Stratasys by 1,085.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,629 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 3,588.7% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 935,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after buying an additional 910,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $18,548,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 35.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after buying an additional 615,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth about $10,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 407,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,096. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.25. Stratasys has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $42.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

