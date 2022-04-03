Brokerages Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Target Price at $22.16

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

