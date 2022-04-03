Brokerages Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target at $38.50

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGTX. B. Riley cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

TGTX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 1,638,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $49.88.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

