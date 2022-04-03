Brokerages Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target at $2.95

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TRVG remained flat at $$2.36 during midday trading on Thursday. 284,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,114. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $846.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.66.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in trivago in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in trivago by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the period. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

