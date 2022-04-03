Brokers Issue Forecasts for Colony Bankcorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Colony Bankcorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Colony Bankcorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $325.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 434,874 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,097,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,960,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,389,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,560 shares of company stock valued at $306,359. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

