Brokers Issue Forecasts for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.24. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

EWBC stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $93.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.78.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

