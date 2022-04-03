Brokers Set Expectations for Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $444.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,926,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,661,000 after purchasing an additional 139,354 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 81,802 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 78,464 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 87,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 60,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Allan G. Bense bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

