Brokers Set Expectations for Dollarama Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dollarama in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.09.

Shares of DOL opened at C$72.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.21 billion and a PE ratio of 36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$52.22 and a 52-week high of C$73.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

About Dollarama (Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.