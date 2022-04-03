Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Clorox by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.75 and its 200 day moving average is $160.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $196.65.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

