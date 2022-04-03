Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,166 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,837,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 393,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 360,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,062,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $52.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

