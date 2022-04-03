Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 34,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 154,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. The company had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

