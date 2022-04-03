Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,453 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

NYSE:GM opened at $42.96 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

