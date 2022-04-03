Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

NYSE:CAE opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.61, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.64.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

CAE Company Profile (Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.