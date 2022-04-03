Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.49. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

