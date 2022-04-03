Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.04.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $525.45 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $466.06 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $552.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $604.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.