Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in STERIS by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $248.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $188.10 and a 12 month high of $249.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.07.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,491 shares of company stock worth $2,031,469 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

