Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,960 ($25.67) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.28) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.85) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,180.71 ($28.57).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,673.50 ($21.92) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,808.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,829.75. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,534.50 ($20.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60.

In related news, insider Matthew Key purchased 3,140 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.71) per share, for a total transaction of £49,643.40 ($65,029.34). Also, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($21.13) per share, for a total transaction of £80,650 ($105,645.80). Insiders acquired a total of 8,158 shares of company stock worth $13,062,622 in the last 90 days.

Burberry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.