Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CABO. Cowen dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,041.86.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,500.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,492.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,666.12. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,375.63 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

