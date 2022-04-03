Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Cadeler A/S stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Cadeler A/S has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70.
Cadeler A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
