Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Cadeler A/S stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Cadeler A/S has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It operates two offshore jack up windfarm installation vessels under the Wind Orca and Wind Osprey The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

