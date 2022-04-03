Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $93.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.14.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,936.30% and a negative return on equity of 3,458.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadiz will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema acquired 2,857,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Cadiz during the third quarter worth $536,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cadiz by 233.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cadiz by 9.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadiz by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

