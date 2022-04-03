Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CZR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.21.

CZR stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,488. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,388 shares of company stock worth $1,118,509 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $178,319,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,925 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $93,530,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,024,000 after acquiring an additional 867,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

