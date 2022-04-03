Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

CALA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,160,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,394. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.48. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,466,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 978,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 214,410 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 168,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

