Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $35.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of CCJ opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. Cameco has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

