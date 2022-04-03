Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

CPB stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,471. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after purchasing an additional 311,779 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Campbell Soup by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 141,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 99,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

