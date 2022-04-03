Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPB. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

