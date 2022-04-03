Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Price Down 4%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. 245,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 381,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a market cap of $32.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) by 351.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

