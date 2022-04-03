Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers BBTV (TSE:BBTV) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BBTV (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$11.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBTV. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BBTV from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.50.

Shares of TSE:BBTV opened at C$2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. BBTV has a 52-week low of C$1.92 and a 52-week high of C$10.96.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

