Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Motorsport Games from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial cut Motorsport Games from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark cut Motorsport Games from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Motorsport Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGM opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01.

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.66). Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 294.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorsport Games will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Motorsport Games by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 66,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Motorsport Games by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 75,095 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorsport Games by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 116,829 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 15.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorsport Games Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.